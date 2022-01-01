Michel GUEGUEN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
ECOLE SAINTE THERESE- Saint brieuc 1954 - 1956
Ecole Sacré Coeur- Saint brieuc 1956 - 1958
ECOLE JOLIOT CURIE- Saint brieuc 1958 - 1961
Collège Racine - Autre- Saint brieuc 1961 - 1966
LA CHESNAYE- Guingamp 1966 - 1968
4° Rima- Toulon 1969 - 1969
6è Groupe De Reperage- Hettange grande 1969 - 1969
6ème Rama- Djibouti 1969 - 1970
Le Matériel Téléphonique (Lmt)- Laval 1970 - 1973
Sact- Alger 1970 - 1971
Le Matériel Téléphonique (Lmt)- Laval 1974 - 1975
Thomson Csf Telephone- Orvault 1975 - 1986
Alcatel-CIT (Alcatel Lucent)- QUERQUEVILLE 1986 - 1987
Alcatel (Alcatel Lucent)- EU 1988 - 1989
Alcatel (Alcatel Lucent)- LE MESNIL SAINT DENIS 1990 - 1991
Alcatel (Alcatel Lucent)- VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY 1991 - 2001
ALCANET INTERNATIONAL- Meudon la foret 2002 - 2002
ALCANET INTERNATIONAL- Massy 2002 - 2006
Prénom Nom :Michel GUEGUEN
Vit à :
CARCANS, France
Né le :
15 févr. 1949 (74 ans)
Retraité
Voyages
