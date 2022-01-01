Michel GUILLEMET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MAURICE DUVEAU- Doue la fontaine 1960 - 1964
-
JEAN MERMOZ- Doue la fontaine 1964 - 1967
-
ANTRENAS LOZERE - Autre- Antrenas 1967 - 1969
-
Collège Saint-joseph- Doue la fontaine 1969 - 1973
-
Lycée Saint-julien - La Baronnerie- Saint sylvain d'anjou
BEP COMPTABLE1973 - 1975
Parcours club
-
Centre Climatique Les écureuils- Antrenas
DOIRTOIR LES GAIS LURONS AVEC SOEUR JEAN GABRIEL1967 - 1969
Parcours de vacances
-
Maison D'enfants Clair Sourire Saint Chef (Isère)- Saint chef 1969 - 1969
-
Centre Convalescence Château De Sevignacq-meyracq- Sevignacq meyracq 1969 - 1969
Parcours militaire
-
E.a.a.b.c- Saumur
CLASSES A FONTEVRAUD1977 - 1978
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Michel GUILLEMET
-
Vit Ã :
MÃ›RS-ERIGNÃ‰ (49610), France
-
NÃ© le :
3 fÃ©vr. 1958 (64 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Marié, 3 enfants
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Michel GUILLEMET a ajoutÃ© Maison D'enfants Clair Sourire Saint Chef (Isère) Ã son parcours associatif
-
Michel GUILLEMET a ajoutÃ© Maison D'enfants Clair Sourire Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Michel GUILLEMET a ajoutÃ© Centre Convalescence Château De Sevignacq-meyracq Ã son parcours associatif
-
Michel GUILLEMET a ajoutÃ© Château De Sévignacq-meyracq Ã son parcours associatif
-
Michel GUILLEMET a crÃ©Ã© l'album photo Collège St Joseph Doué la Fontaine
-
Michel GUILLEMET a reconnu Michel GUILLEMET sur la photo Préventorium d'Antrenas
-
Michel GUILLEMET a reconnu Michel GUILLEMET sur la photo Elèves 3ème 1972-1973
-
Michel GUILLEMET a reconnu Michel GUILLEMET sur la photo BEP Comptable 2ème année 1974-1975
-
Michel GUILLEMET a reconnu Michel GUILLEMET sur la photo Scouts
-
Michel GUILLEMET a reconnu Philippe FRIBAULT sur la photo BEP Comptable 2ème année 1974-1975