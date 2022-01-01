Michel HARLAIS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PAUL BERT- Dreux 1956 - 1961
Parcours militaire
-
12e Rab- Illkirch graffenstaden
Chauffeur Mécanicien d'artillerie (MDL) Chef de pièce 105 Automoteur1966 - 1969
-
12 Rab- Strasbourg
-
12ème R.a.- Illkirch graffenstaden
-
12ème Ra- Strasbourg
-
89ème Bataillon Des Services- Paris
Confidentiel1969 - 1971
-
76e Régiment D'infanterie- Vincennes 1971 - 1973
Parcours entreprise
-
Tac Transports (Hays Logistique) - Responsable administration du personnel (Ressources humaines)- Mitry mory
Conducteur de 75 à 90 Responsable d'Exploitation de 90 à 95 Responsable adminitartion du personnel de 95 à 20031975 - 2003
-
HAYS LOGISTIQUE FRANCE - Responsable administration du personnel Transport (Ressources humaines)- Mitry mory 1990 - 2003
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Michel HARLAIS
-
Vit à :
VITRY SUR SEINE, France
-
Né le :
27 mai 1947 (74 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
La photo est de 2011
Profession :
Retraité
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Iles Falkand