Michel HARLAIS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

  • 12e Rab

     -  Illkirch graffenstaden

    Chauffeur Mécanicien d'artillerie (MDL) Chef de pièce 105 Automoteur

    1966 - 1969

  • 12 Rab

     -  Strasbourg

    Chauffeur Mécanicien d'artillerie (MDL) Chef de pièce 105 Automoteur

    1966 - 1969

  • 12ème R.a.

     -  Illkirch graffenstaden

    Chauffeur Mécanicien d'artillerie (MDL) Chef de pièce 105 Automoteur

    1966 - 1969

  • 12ème Ra

     -  Strasbourg

    Chauffeur Mécanicien d'artillerie (MDL) Chef de pièce 105 Automoteur

    1966 - 1969

  • 89ème Bataillon Des Services

     -  Paris

    Confidentiel

    1969 - 1971

  • 76e Régiment D'infanterie

     -  Vincennes 1971 - 1973

Parcours entreprise

  • Tac Transports (Hays Logistique)  - Responsable administration du personnel (Ressources humaines)

     -  Mitry mory

    Conducteur de 75 à 90 Responsable d'Exploitation de 90 à 95 Responsable adminitartion du personnel de 95 à 2003

    1975 - 2003

  • HAYS LOGISTIQUE FRANCE  - Responsable administration du personnel Transport (Ressources humaines)

     -  Mitry mory 1990 - 2003

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Michel HARLAIS

  • Vit à :

    VITRY SUR SEINE, France

  • Né le :

    27 mai 1947 (74 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    La photo est de 2011

  • Profession :

    Retraité

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :
    Iles Falkand