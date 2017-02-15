Michel HEBERT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE PAUL BERT- Mantes la jolie 1954 - 1959
Lycée Modeste Leroy- Evreux 1960 - 1963
Lycées Technique Modeste Leroy- Evreux 1961 - 1963
Parcours militaire
Parcours entreprise
Cpam Des Yvelines - DÃ©lÃ©gataire AC- Mantes la jolie 1988 - 2005
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Michel HEBERT
Vit Ã :
SAINT ILLIERS LA VILLE, France
NÃ© le :
23 mars 1946 (76 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
RetraitÃ©
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Canada - Ã‰tats-Unis - Italie - SÃ©nÃ©gal - Suisse - ThaÃ¯lande
Michel HEBERT
Anciens ayant effectué votre Service Militaire à Berlin au Quartier Napoléon, c'est par ICI :
http://www.anciensdu46eri.com/
Michel HEBERT a crÃ©Ã© l'Ã©vÃ©nement : Voyages à Berlin 2014-2015-2016
Rejoignez l'AAAFFB si vous souhaitez revivre vos moments passés au QN et obtenir des renseignements sur nos voyages passés et à venir...(une... Lire la suite
Michel HEBERT a reconnu Serge DUHAMEL sur la photo SPC2
Michel HEBERT a reconnu Michel CALLE sur la photo SPC2
Michel HEBERT a reconnu Michel CALLE sur la photo SPC2
Michel HEBERT a reconnu Jean Paul GRANDCHAMP sur la photo SPC2
Michel HEBERT a reconnu Martine FALSETTI (LHONORE) sur la photo SPC2
Michel HEBERT a reconnu Michel HEBERT sur la photo eclipse du 11 aout 1999
Michel HEBERT a reconnu Michel HEBERT sur la photo SPC2
Michel HEBERT a reconnu Michel HEBERT sur la photo Corvée de poubelles !!
Michel HEBERT a ajoutÃ© 46 Ri Ã son parcours militaire
Michel HEBERT a ajoutÃ© Lycée Modeste Leroy Ã son parcours scolaire
Michel HEBERT a reconnu Michel HEBERT sur la photo Classe 65 1 C-12ème Cie
Michel HEBERT a reconnu Michel HEBERT sur la photo Berlin 65 1 C 46ème RI
Michel HEBERT a ajoutÃ© Berlin Ã son parcours militaire