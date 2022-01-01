Michel HOFFMANN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Primaire Ancy Sur Moselle- Ancy sur moselle 1967 - 1979
-
Collège Pilâtre De Rozier- Ars sur moselle 1975 - 1978
-
CFA TOMBOIS- Metz 1977 - 1981
-
AFPA- Metz
aprenti electricien1983 - 1984
Parcours entreprise
-
Patissier Chez Poddig - Patissier (Autre)- Ars sur moselle 1978 - 1981
-
Usine Class France - TOURNEUR FRAISEUR (Autre)- Woippy 1984 - 1986
-
TEMPORAIRE MAJO - Technicien (Autre)- Thionville 1986 - 1987
-
Chr Metz-thionville Hopital Bon Secours- Metz 1987 - maintenant
-
C-h-r Metz - Technicien (Technique)- Metz 1987 - maintenant
-
Maison De Retraite Le Parc à Metz - électricien (Technique)- Metz 1987 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
19ème Régiment De Chasseurs- Villingen 1982 - 1983
Parcours club
-
Ecole De Musique- Ay sur moselle 1993 - 2005
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Michel HOFFMANN
-
Vit à :
AY SUR MOSELLE, France
-
Né en :
1964 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Technicien hospitalier (electricien)
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
