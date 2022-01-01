Michel JULITA est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Wendel Sidelor  - Ouvrier (Production)

     -  Hagondange 1971 - 1973

  • Mansard  - Ouvrier (Production)

     -  Ancy sur moselle 1973 - 1974

  • Comever  - Ouvrier (Production)

     -  Chateaudun 1974 - 1975

  • Raffinerie Lorraine  - Ouvrier (Production)

     -  Hauconcourt 1975 - 1982

  • ESSO SAF  - Contremaître (Production)

     -  Rueil malmaison

    1982 à1985 Albi (81) 1985 à 1987 Marseille et Fos sur mer (13 1987 à 1990 Courthezon (84) 1990 à 1996 Antibes (06) 1996 à 2001 Montauban (82) 2001 à ce jour Fos sur mer

    1982 - maintenant

  • ESSO SAF  - Administratif (Administratif)

     -  Fos sur mer

    service expedition travaux douanes

    2001 - maintenant

  • ESSO SAF  - Retraite (Autre)

     -  Fos sur mer 2012 - 2013

Parcours militaire

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Michel JULITA

  • Vit à :

    ANZELING, France

  • Né le :

    31 juil. 1953 (68 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Retraité

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    • Autres

    Fan de

    • Autres

    Voitures

    Animaux

    • Autres

    Voyages