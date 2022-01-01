Michel JULITA est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Louis Pasteur (Maizieres Les Metz)- Maizieres les metz 1957 - 1962
-
Ecole La Ballastiere (Hagondange)- Hagondange 1961 - 1965
-
Collège Victor Hugo- Maizieres les metz 1965 - 1967
-
ECOLE PROFESSIONNELLE- Hagondange 1968 - 1971
Parcours entreprise
-
Wendel Sidelor - Ouvrier (Production)- Hagondange 1971 - 1973
-
Mansard - Ouvrier (Production)- Ancy sur moselle 1973 - 1974
-
Comever - Ouvrier (Production)- Chateaudun 1974 - 1975
-
Raffinerie Lorraine - Ouvrier (Production)- Hauconcourt 1975 - 1982
-
ESSO SAF - Contremaître (Production)- Rueil malmaison
1982 à1985 Albi (81) 1985 à 1987 Marseille et Fos sur mer (13 1987 à 1990 Courthezon (84) 1990 à 1996 Antibes (06) 1996 à 2001 Montauban (82) 2001 à ce jour Fos sur mer1982 - maintenant
-
ESSO SAF - Administratif (Administratif)- Fos sur mer
service expedition travaux douanes2001 - maintenant
-
ESSO SAF - Retraite (Autre)- Fos sur mer 2012 - 2013
Parcours militaire
-
1er Régiment D'infanterie- Sarrebourg
infirmier de garnison1971 - 1972
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Michel JULITA
-
Vit à :
ANZELING, France
-
Né le :
31 juil. 1953 (68 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Retraité
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Michel JULITA a ajouté ESSO SAF à son parcours professionnel
-
Michel JULITA a ajouté Collège Victor Hugo à son parcours scolaire