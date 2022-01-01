Michel LACOUR est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
MATERNELLE DES TILLEULES- Foug 1964 - 1965
-
Ecole Paquis-sittelles (Delle)- Delle 1966 - 1968
-
Ecole Marronniers (Delle)- Delle 1969 - 1970
-
Collège Jules Ferry- Delle 1971 - 1976
-
CENTRE AFPA- Remiremont
Formation de dépanneur TV1981 - 1982
Parcours de vacances
-
Colonie Bellevue- Chatenois 1965 - 1975
Parcours militaire
-
Ecole Des Apprentis Mecaniciens- Saint mandrier sur mer
3 mois de CPM + CAP mécanique générale1976 - 1977
-
CEAN- Rochefort
BE + BAT ELAER1977 - 1978
-
Flottille 22f- Nimes 1978 - 1980
-
Base Aéronavale- Hyeres
Service INDUS1980 - 1982
Parcours entreprise
-
DUBAND- Villersexel 1983 - 1984
-
ALCERA GAMBIN- Delle 1984 - 1986
-
La Poste- PARIS 1986 - 1989
-
La Poste- SAINT JULIEN EN GENEVOIS 1989 - 1991
-
France Télécom- SAINT JEAN DE MAURIENNE 1991 - 1993
-
France Télécom - Technicien (Technique)- PARIS 1993 - 1998
-
France Télécom - Technicien (Technique)- NANCY 1998 - 2001
-
France Télécom- ANNECY 2001 - 2017
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Michel LACOUR
-
Vit à :
ANNECY, France
-
Né le :
21 avril 1960 (62 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Le temps d'arrêter pour moi est enfin arrivé, une nouvelle vie commence, la retraite
Profession :
Technicien
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Égypte - Espagne - France - Italie - - Luxembourg - Madagascar - Pays-Bas - Portugal - Royaume-Uni - Suisse - Viêt Nam
-
