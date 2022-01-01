Michel LACOUR est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours de vacances

Parcours militaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Michel LACOUR

  • Vit à :

    ANNECY, France

  • Né le :

    21 avril 1960 (62 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Le temps d'arrêter pour moi est enfin arrivé, une nouvelle vie commence, la retraite

  • Profession :

    Technicien

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :
    Australie - Bolivie - Chili - Namibie - Pérou