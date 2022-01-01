Michel LACROIX est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
école Primaire De Châteauneuf-en-thymerais- Chateauneuf en thymerais 1946 - 1950
Ecole La Chaussee - Vernonnet - Autre- Vernon 1955 - 1956
Collège César Lemaitre- Vernon 1956 - 1957
Institut Superieur De Peinture De Bruxelles,- Bruxelles 1960 - 1961
Parcours militaire
3éme Rpima- Castelnaudary 1963 - 1964
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Michel LACROIX
Vit à :
BOURGES, France
Né le :
9 oct. 1943 (78 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
MICHEL LACROIX PEINTRE
http://www.lacroix-michel-peintre.odexpo.com
http://www.artmajeur.com/michel-lacroix next-up Nr 2492 alerte écologique fuite en avant
Profession :
Retraite
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Michel LACROIX a ajouté école Primaire De Châteauneuf-en-thymerais à son parcours scolaire
Michel LACROIX a ajouté 1 photo à son album mes peintures
EXPOSITION DES PEINTURES DE MICHEL LACROIX ESTIVALES 2009 EXPOSITION AU DONJON DU CHÄTEAU DE ST FLORENT / CHER 04/06 AU 16/07
Michel LACROIX a reconnu Michel LACROIX sur la photo suivante
Michel LACROIX a ajouté 1 photo à son album mes peintures
Michel LACROIX a ajouté 1 photo à son album mes peintures
Michel LACROIX a ajouté 1 photo à son album mes peintures
Michel LACROIX a ajouté 1 photo à son album Ma pellicule photo
Michel LACROIX a ajouté 1 photo à son album mes peintures
Michel LACROIX a ajouté 1 photo à son album mes peintures
Michel LACROIX a ajouté 1 photo à son album mes peintures
