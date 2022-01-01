Michel LACROIX est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Michel LACROIX

  • Vit à :

    BOURGES, France

  • Né le :

    9 oct. 1943 (78 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    MICHEL LACROIX PEINTRE
    http://www.lacroix-michel-peintre.odexpo.com
    http://www.artmajeur.com/michel-lacroix next-up Nr 2492 alerte écologique fuite en avant

  • Profession :

    Retraite

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :

    • Michel LACROIX a ajouté école Primaire De Châteauneuf-en-thymerais à son parcours scolaire

    • Michel LACROIX a ajouté 1 photo à son album mes peintures

      EXPOSITION DES PEINTURES DE MICHEL LACROIX ESTIVALES 2009 EXPOSITION AU DONJON DU CHÄTEAU DE ST FLORENT / CHER 04/06 AU 16/07

    • Michel LACROIX a reconnu Michel LACROIX sur la photo suivante

    • Michel LACROIX a ajouté 1 photo à son album mes peintures

      EXPOSITION DES PEINTURES DE MICHEL LACROIX ESTIVALES 2009 EXPOSITION AU DONJON DU CHÄTEAU DE ST FLORENT / CHER 04/06 AU 16/07

    • Michel LACROIX a ajouté 1 photo à son album mes peintures

      EXPOSITION DES PEINTURES DE MICHEL LACROIX ESTIVALES 2009 EXPOSITION AU DONJON DU CHÄTEAU DE ST FLORENT / CHER 04/06 AU 16/07

    • Michel LACROIX a ajouté 1 photo à son album mes peintures

      EXPOSITION DES PEINTURES DE MICHEL LACROIX ESTIVALES 2009 EXPOSITION AU DONJON DU CHÄTEAU DE ST FLORENT / CHER 04/06 AU 16/07

    • Michel LACROIX a ajouté 1 photo à son album Ma pellicule photo

      Vieil-art

    • Michel LACROIX a ajouté 1 photo à son album mes peintures

      EXPOSITION DES PEINTURES DE MICHEL LACROIX ESTIVALES 2009 EXPOSITION AU DONJON DU CHÄTEAU DE ST FLORENT / CHER 04/06 AU 16/07

    • Michel LACROIX a ajouté 1 photo à son album mes peintures

      EXPOSITION DES PEINTURES DE MICHEL LACROIX ESTIVALES 2009 EXPOSITION AU DONJON DU CHÄTEAU DE ST FLORENT / CHER 04/06 AU 16/07

    • Michel LACROIX a ajouté 1 photo à son album mes peintures

      EXPOSITION DES PEINTURES DE MICHEL LACROIX ESTIVALES 2009 EXPOSITION AU DONJON DU CHÄTEAU DE ST FLORENT / CHER 04/06 AU 16/07