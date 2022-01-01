Michel LANCO est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Privée Locmaria- Groix 1969 - 1970
-
Collège Saint-joseph- Lorient 1970 - 1977
-
LES RIMAINS- Cancale 1977 - 1978
-
ECOLE NATIONAL DE LA MARINE MARCHANDE- Nantes 1978 - 1981
-
-
ECOLE NATIONAL DES OFFICIERS DE LA MARINE MARCHANDE- Marseille 1985 - 1986
-
-
Parcours militaire
-
Bh L'espérance- Brest 1982 - 1983
Parcours entreprise
-
Compagnie Méridionale De Navigation- Marseille 1984 - 1990
-
Jean Schmit Engineering - Associé (Autre)- Luxembourg
jse.lu1990 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Michel LANCO
-
Vit à :
ERPELDANGE, Luxembourg
-
Né le :
5 nov. 1959 (63 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
INGENIEUR
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Michel LANCO a reconnu Michel LANCO sur la photo 6EME C