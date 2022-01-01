Michel LECIGNE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Transvaal (Divion)- Divion 1950 - 1958
-
Lycée Carnot- Bruay la buissiere 1958 - 1963
-
Section D'enseignement Professionnel Du Lycée Carnot- Bruay la buissiere 1958 - 1963
-
Hec Montréal- Montréal 1970 - 1971
Parcours entreprise
-
Psa - Peugeot Citroën - Contrôleur d'outillage métrologie- SAINT OUEN 1965 - 1968
-
HEC MONTREAL - Analyste programmeur- Montréal 1969 - 1972
-
Yves Rocher - Analyste- LA GACILLY 1973 - 1993
-
Société Odaxys Informatique - Chef de projet informatique- Rennes 1993 - 2003
Parcours club
-
Acsser Golf- La gacilly 1990 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Michel LECIGNE
-
Vit à :
29200 BREST, France
-
Né le :
1 juin 1944 (77 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Informaticien en retraite
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Michel LECIGNE a reconnu Jean Bernard THEVENON sur la photo 2 T1
-
Michel LECIGNE a reconnu Francis CABON sur la photo 2 T1