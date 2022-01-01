Michel LENGLET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LE PARC- Fontenay aux roses 1960 - 1966
-
Collège Les Ormeaux- Fontenay aux roses
6ème à 3ème classique1967 - 1970
-
Lycée Lakanal- Sceaux
2 C7 1 D9 T D21971 - 1973
Parcours militaire
-
5 Eme Hussards- Weingarten
Classes et Foyer 74/021974 - 1974
-
STTEEN AM KARLTEN MARKT- Stetten
Foyer 74/021974 - 1975
-
STETTEN AKM- Stetten
Foyer 74/021974 - 1975
-
5emeregiment Dehussard- Stetten am kalten markt
Foyer 74/021974 - 1975
Parcours entreprise
-
SINTRA - Informaticien (Informatique)- Montrouge 1975 - 1987
-
THOMSON SINTRA ARCUEIL - Informaticien (Informatique)- Arcueil 1975 - 1987
-
Sintra-Alcatel (Alcatel Lucent) - Informaticien (Informatique)- ARCUEIL 1975 - 1987
-
Sintra-Alcatel (Alcatel Lucent) - Informaticien (Informatique)- MONTROUGE 1975 - 1987
-
Alcatel-CIT (Alcatel Lucent) - Informaticien (Informatique)- ARCUEIL 1975 - 1987
-
THOMSON SINTRA - Informaticien (Informatique)- Arcueil 1975 - 1987
-
éditions François Beauval - Informaticien (Informatique)- Paris
Responsable Informatique1987 - 1998
-
FRANCOIS BEAUVAL - Informaticien (Informatique)- Paris
Responsable Informatique1987 - 1998
-
EDITIONS BEAUVAL - Informaticien (Informatique)- Wissous
Responsable Informatique1987 - 1998
-
S.c. Galec (Groupement D'achats Leclerc) - Informaticien (Informatique)- Issy les moulineaux
Responsable Production Informatique2000 - 2005
-
SC GALEC - Informaticien (Informatique)- Issy les moulineaux
Responsable Production Informatique2000 - 2005
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Michel LENGLET
-
Vit à :
FONTENAY AUX ROSES, France
-
Né en :
1954 (68 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable Informatique
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
