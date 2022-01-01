Michel LUCAS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Cei De Vaugirard Paris 14eme- Paris 1972 - 1977
-
Lycée Diderot- Paris 1977 - 1980
Parcours entreprise
-
MBC ALCYANE- Orsay 1979 - 1985
-
GROUPE SERLOG- Gennevilliers 1986 - 1999
-
Alten- PARIS 1999 - 2005
-
LOGIWAYS- Rungis 2005 - 2012
-
VERIMATRIX- Issy les moulineaux 2012 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Michel LUCAS
-
Vit Ã :
BUSSY SAINT GEORGES, France
-
NÃ© le :
31 aoÃ»t 1957 (64 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Michel LUCAS a reconnu Michel LUCAS sur la photo De 1974 à 1977.
-
Michel LUCAS a reconnu Michel LUCAS sur la photo De 1974 à 1977.
-
Michel LUCAS a ajoutÃ© Verimatrix Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Michel LUCAS a ajoutÃ© Logiways Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Michel LUCAS a ajoutÃ© Alten Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Michel LUCAS a ajoutÃ© Groupe Serlog Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Michel LUCAS a ajoutÃ© Mbc Alcyane Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Michel LUCAS a ajoutÃ© Lycée Diderot Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Michel LUCAS a ajoutÃ© Cei De Vaugirard Paris 14eme Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Michel LUCAS a ajoutÃ© 1 photo Ã son album Ma pellicule photo