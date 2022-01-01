Michel LUCE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Public Chateaubriand- Rennes 1966 - 1971
-
Lycée Joliot Curie- Rennes 1971 - 1974
Parcours entreprise
-
S.p.l.i.(Sté Parisienne De Lingerie Indémaillable - Programmeur (Informatique)- Paris 1974 - 1977
-
Ouest Informatique - Analyste programmeur (Autre)- Rennes 1977 - 1979
-
Le Bihan Le Mouel - Analyste programmeur (Informatique)- Le rheu 1979 - 1982
-
SAPEIG - Analyste (Informatique)- Nanterre 1982 - 1984
-
Ts Informatique - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)- Cesson sevigne 1984 - 1987
-
ALPHA INFORMATIQUE - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)- Cholet 1987 - 1989
-
C3j Datagen - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)- Cesson sevigne 1989 - 1995
-
FOURNIAL - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)- La meziere 1995 - 1995
-
MUTUELLES DU MANS ASSURANCES - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)- Le mans 1995 - 1998
-
UNICOPA SIEGE - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)- Morlaix 1998 - 2005
-
LAITERIE TRIBALLAT - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)- Noyal sur vilaine 2005 - 2018
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Michel LUCE
-
Vit à :
RENNES, France
-
Né le :
18 juil. 1955 (66 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goûts et passions
