Michel LUONG est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Michel LUONG

  • Vit Ã  :

    PARIS, France

  • NÃ© en :

    1963 (60 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    IngÃ©nieur chimiste

  • Situation familiale :

    pacsÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :