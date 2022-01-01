Michel LUONG est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège La Rochefoucauld- La ferte sous jouarre 1973 - 1976
-
Collège La Plaine Des Glacis- La ferte sous jouarre 1976 - 1977
-
Lycée Henri Moissan- Meaux 1977 - 1980
-
Lycée Marcelin Berthelot- Saint maur des fosses 1980 - 1983
-
Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Industries Chimiques- Nancy 1983 - 1986
-
Icg 3°cycle Management Strategique- Paris 2003 - 2003
Parcours club
-
Club De Tennis De La Ferté Sous Jouarre- La ferte sous jouarre 1973 - 1977
-
OSCM- Meaux 1977 - 1983
-
LTCN- Nancy 1983 - 1986
-
Association Tennis Béthunois- Bethune 1987 - 1994
-
TENNIS CLUB DE VERDUN- Verdun 1994 - 1998
-
Tennis Club De Thann- Thann 1998 - 2000
-
Dieppetennis- Dieppe 2001 - 2003
-
TC PONT- Pont sainte maxence 2004 - 2006
-
TENNIS CHATILLEZ- Compiegne 2006 - 2008
-
Ecole De Musique Amc- Margny les compiegne 2007 - 2009
-
Tennis Club De Compiègne- Compiegne 2008 - 2013
-
Tennis Club Lutèce- Paris 2013 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
CRODA CHOCQUES SAS- Chocques 1987 - 1990
-
ICI- Rozenburg 1990 - 1993
-
CRODA CHOCQUES SAS- Chocques 1993 - 1994
-
INEOS ENTERPRISES BALEYCOURT- Verdun 1994 - 1998
-
ALBEMARLE PPC- Thann 1998 - 1999
-
Albemarle- Magnolia 2000 - 2001
-
HUTTENES ALBERTUS FRANCE- Pont sainte maxence 2003 - 2005
-
Chemtura- Catenoy 2006 - 2013
-
PCAS- Limay 2013 - 2016
-
MERSEN - IngÃ©nieur (Technique)- Gennevilliers 2017 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Michel LUONG
-
Vit Ã :
PARIS, France
-
NÃ© en :
1963 (60 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
IngÃ©nieur chimiste
Situation familiale :
pacsÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - Pays-Bas
-
