Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE GUSTAVE EIFFEL- Pompey 1956 - 1964
-
Ceg De Pompey- Pompey 1964 - 1969
-
Lycée Henri Loritz- Nancy 1969 - 1972
-
Iut Nancy 1 (Montet) - Ge2i- Nancy 1972 - 1974
Parcours entreprise
-
AUTOMOBILE PEUGEOT SOCHAUX- Sochaux 1978 - 2012
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Michel MANGINOT
-
Vit à :
COURCELLES-LÈS-MONTBÉLIARD, France
-
Né le :
29 juil. 1953 (69 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Profession :
Cadre
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
