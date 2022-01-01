Michel MARMIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
COLLEGE FIEFFE- Bordeaux 1978 - 1983
-
Lycée Gustave Eiffel- Bordeaux 1983 - 1986
-
Lycée Bertran De Born- Perigueux 1986 - 1988
-
CESI- Bordeaux 1998 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
-
Charente Périgord (Crédit Agricole)- ANGOULEME 1989 - 1993
-
Crédit Agricole- NIORT 1993 - 1998
-
Crédit Agricole- NIORT 1993 - 1998
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Michel MARMIN
-
Vit à :
BORDEAUX, France
-
Né en :
1967 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Informaticien
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
-
Michel MARMIN a ajouté Caisse Régionale Du Crédit Agricole à son parcours professionnel
-
Michel MARMIN a ajouté Crédit Agricole Cmds à son parcours professionnel
-
-