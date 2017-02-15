Michel MAU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE JACQUES DUBUS- Pontault combault 1990 - 1991
Collège Jean Moulin- Pontault combault 1991 - 1995
Lycée Camille Claudel- Pontault combault 1995 - 1999
Universite De Marne La Vallée- Champs sur marne 1999 - 2002
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Michel MAU
Vit Ã :
PARIS, France
NÃ© le :
12 janv. 1979 (42 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Le temps a tellement passer quand je revoit tous ces noms et photos.
Malgré tout le chemin parcouru faut pas oublier d'où on vient ça sera tjs un plaisirs de reprendre contact avec qui le veulent.... Je vous souhaite tous que du bonheur...
Profession :
Barman
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Cambodge - Chine - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - Italie - Pays-Bas - Suisse - ThaÃ¯lande
