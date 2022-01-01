Michel MIKELIS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

Parcours entreprise

  • AMEC SPIE  - Agent technique (Technique)

     -  Aix en provence

    bureau d'étude: naphatachimie, cogema,total-fina-elf, atochem, arkema, pechiney centre de recherche

    1991 - 2004

  • SOFRESID ENGINEERING  - Projeteur Principal Instrumentation et automatisme (Technique)

     -  Aix en provence 2004 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Michel MIKELIS

  • Vit à :

    LA FARE LES OLIVIERS, France

  • Né le :

    14 sept. 1965 (57 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Projeteur Pincipal en Instrumentation

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Voyages