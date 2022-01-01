Michel PARAT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Louis Pergaud (Coulounieix Chamiers)- Coulounieix chamiers 1968 - 1972
Collège Jean Moulin- Coulounieix chamiers 1972 - 1976
Parcours entreprise
Groupe Hospitalier Du Havre Hôpital Flaubert - TSH (Informatique)- Le havre
Chef de Projet Infrastructure1986 - 2012
Parcours club
HAC RUGBY- Le havre 1994 - 2009
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Michel PARAT
Vit à :
SAINT-EUSTACHE-LA-FORÊT, France
Né en :
1961 (61 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef de Projet Infrastructures
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Espagne - Italie - Royaume-Uni