Michel PIVERT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Jules Ferry (Bethoncourt)- Bethoncourt 1978 - 1981
-
ECOLE LOUIS PASTEUR- Bethoncourt 1981 - 1985
-
Collège Anatole France- Bethoncourt 1984 - 1988
-
CFA MUNICIPAL DE BELFORT- Belfort
obtention du CAP de boucher Charcutier1988 - 1990
Parcours entreprise
-
Boucherie Courbat - Apprenti boucher (Production)- Delle
obtention du CAP de boucher Charcutier1988 - 1990
-
13 Rdp- Dieuze 1990 - 1991
-
Super U (Système U) - Boucher (Production)- ESCHAU 1991 - 1992
-
STOEFFLER - Boucher charcutier (Production)- Obernai 1992 - 1993
-
Super U - Boucher (Autre)- Hericourt 1994 - 1994
-
Psa - Peugeot Citroën- SOCHAUX 1995 - 1996
-
Knauff- Ronchamp 1996 - 1996
-
Boucherie Couval - Boucher (Production)- Saint loup sur semouse 1997 - 1997
-
Boucherie Pheulpin - Boucher (Production)- Luxeuil 1997 - 1997
-
Abbatoir - Boucher (Production)- Besancon 1999 - 1999
-
Abbatoir - Boucher (Production)- Vesoul 1999 - 2000
-
LISI AUTOMOTIVE - Frappeur (Production)- Melisey 2000 - 2004
-
Lisi Automotive - Frappeur (Production)- Delle 2004 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
13 Régiment De Dragons Parachutistes- Dieuze 1990 - 1991
-
13 Régiment De Dragons Parachutistes 4°escadron- Dieuze 1990 - 1991
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Michel PIVERT
-
Vit à :
HERICOURT, France
-
Né le :
13 mai 1972 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Cooollll la vie .
on a fait un bout de chemin ensemble,n'hesite pas contacte moi .
Profession :
Operateur de frappe
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Michel PIVERT a reconnu Michel PIVERT sur la photo 90/12