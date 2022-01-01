Michel POYOL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE CHARLES PEGUY- Lyon 1971 - 1978
Lycée Professionnel Hôtelier François Rabelais- Dardilly 1980 - 1983
Parcours militaire
99 Ri- Sathonay camp 1985 - 1986
Parcours entreprise
WAGONS LITS PART DIEU- Lyon 1986 - 1987
STOC RILLIEUX - Chef de rayon (Commercial)- Rillieux la pape 1987 - 1988
Continent Chasse Sur Rhone - Chef de rayon (Commercial)- Chasse sur rhone 1989 - 1990
Carrefour - Chef de rayon POISSONNERIE (Commercial)- VENISSIEUX 1991 - 1992
Carrefour - CHEF DE RAYON POISSONNERIE (Commercial)- L'ISLE D'ABEAU 1993 - 1996
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Michel POYOL
Vit à :
EYBENS, France
Né le :
24 avril 1965 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
J'ai 3 enfants
mickael sharon anais.
j'habite dans l'isére pres de grenoble et jaimerais retrouver des copains d'avants
Profession :
Chef de rayon
Enfants :
3