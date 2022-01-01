Michel QUINET (MICHEL QUINET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
BLOC SCOLAIRE DES PAQUERETTES- Bouxieres aux dames 1962 - 1966
-
Collège Guynemer- Nancy 1966 - 1970
-
Ecole Forestière De Meymac- Meymac 1972 - 1975
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Michel QUINET (MICHEL QUINET)
-
Vit à :
BOUXIERES AUX DAMES, France
-
Né le :
29 août 1955 (67 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Michel QUINET (MICHEL QUINET) a ajouté Ecole Forestière De Meymac à son parcours scolaire
-
Michel QUINET (MICHEL QUINET) a ajouté Collège Guynemer à son parcours scolaire
-
Michel QUINET (MICHEL QUINET) a ajouté BLOC SCOLAIRE DES PAQUERETTES à son parcours scolaire