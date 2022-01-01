RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac à NanterreLe résultat du brevet à Nanterre
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Jolio Curie- Nanterre 1967 - 1970
Parcours entreprise
-
UFFI SA- Paris 1970 - 1975
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Michel TAILLANDIER
-
Vit à :
NANTERRE, France
-
Né le :
18 nov. 1950 (71 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Administrateur
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
