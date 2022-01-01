Michel TALON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

  • 45e Bataillon De Transmissions

     -  Alger

    Exploitant TÃ©lÃ©phonie

    1961 - 1961

  • 1° Cstransmission

     -  Bechar

    Exploitant TÃ©lÃ©phonie et Chef de Central TPH

    1961 - 1964

  • CIEES

     -  Bechar

    Adjoint Chef de Central tÃ©lÃ©phonique de la Base

    1964 - 1965

  • 41ème Rt

     -  Evreux

    Instructeur tÃ©lÃ©phonie

    1965 - 1966

  • 58ème Rt

     -  Compiegne

    Chef de Central TÃ©lÃ©phonique du Camp de Royallieu et 1Â° Cie en manoeuvres, Instructeur TÃ©lÃ©phonie

    1966 - 1971

  • G.r.e.t. 802

     -  Lille

    Chef de Central, TTY, Chef d'Atelier Transmissions

    1970 - 1974

  • EAT

     -  Montargis

    CT1 Echelle 3 (TÃ©lÃ©phonie)

    1970 - 1970

  • EAT

     -  Montargis

    CT2 Echelle 4 (tÃ©lÃ©phonie)

    1973 - 1973

  • Gret 805

     -  Lyon

    Services Tehniques et Sonorisation

    1974 - 1976

  • 45° Rt Lyon Caserne Sergent Blandan

     -  Lyon

    Sonorisation de la 5Â° RÃ©gion Militaire

    1976 - 1983

  • ESOAT

     -  Agen

    Adjoint Chef d'Atelier technique - Sonorisation

    1983 - 1984

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Michel TALON

  • Vit Ã  :

    SAINT MAURICE EN QUERCY, France

  • NÃ© le :

    26 nov. 1940 (81 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Bricolage, Jardinage, Voyages
    Marié 1 fille
    45°RT Maison Carrée (Algérie)
    1° Compagnie Saharienne de Transmissions Colomb-Béchar
    CIEES Colomb -Béchar
    41° RT Evreux
    58 BT Compiègne
    Gret 802 Lille
    45° RT. Lyon
    E.S.O.A.T. Agen
    Mon site de voyages: http://michel.talon.free.fr

  • Profession :

    RetraitÃ©

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :