Michel TALON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire (Saint Maurice En Quercy)- Saint maurice en quercy 1947 - 1954
Parcours militaire
-
45e Bataillon De Transmissions- Alger
Exploitant TÃ©lÃ©phonie1961 - 1961
-
1° Cstransmission- Bechar
Exploitant TÃ©lÃ©phonie et Chef de Central TPH1961 - 1964
-
CIEES- Bechar
Adjoint Chef de Central tÃ©lÃ©phonique de la Base1964 - 1965
-
41ème Rt- Evreux
Instructeur tÃ©lÃ©phonie1965 - 1966
-
58ème Rt- Compiegne
Chef de Central TÃ©lÃ©phonique du Camp de Royallieu et 1Â° Cie en manoeuvres, Instructeur TÃ©lÃ©phonie1966 - 1971
-
G.r.e.t. 802- Lille
Chef de Central, TTY, Chef d'Atelier Transmissions1970 - 1974
-
EAT- Montargis
CT1 Echelle 3 (TÃ©lÃ©phonie)1970 - 1970
-
EAT- Montargis
CT2 Echelle 4 (tÃ©lÃ©phonie)1973 - 1973
-
Gret 805- Lyon
Services Tehniques et Sonorisation1974 - 1976
-
45° Rt Lyon Caserne Sergent Blandan- Lyon
Sonorisation de la 5Â° RÃ©gion Militaire1976 - 1983
-
ESOAT- Agen
Adjoint Chef d'Atelier technique - Sonorisation1983 - 1984
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Michel TALON
-
Vit Ã :
SAINT MAURICE EN QUERCY, France
-
NÃ© le :
26 nov. 1940 (81 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bricolage, Jardinage, Voyages
Marié 1 fille
45°RT Maison Carrée (Algérie)
1° Compagnie Saharienne de Transmissions Colomb-Béchar
CIEES Colomb -Béchar
41° RT Evreux
58 BT Compiègne
Gret 802 Lille
45° RT. Lyon
E.S.O.A.T. Agen
Mon site de voyages: http://michel.talon.free.fr
Profession :
RetraitÃ©
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Michel TALON a ajoutÃ© 45° Rt Lyon Caserne Sergent Blandan Ã son parcours militaire
-
Michel TALON a reconnu Paul GIROT sur la photo LE DEPART
-
Michel TALON a ajoutÃ© 1 photo Ã son album Mes photos de Colomb-Béchar, Compiègne, actuelles & petits enfants
-
Michel TALON a reconnu Jean-Claude LANDES sur la photo Saint-Maurice en Quercy
-
Michel TALON a reconnu Michel LABLANQUIE sur la photo Saint-Maurice en Quercy
-
Michel TALON a reconnu RÃ©mi BOUSQUET sur la photo Saint-Maurice en Quercy
-
Michel TALON a ajoutÃ© 1 photo Ã son album Mes photos de Colomb-Béchar, Compiègne, actuelles & petits enfants
-
Michel TALON a ajoutÃ© 1 photo Ã son album Mes photos de Colomb-Béchar,actuelle & petits enfants
-
Michel TALON a ajoutÃ© 1 photo Ã son album Mes photos de Colomb-Béchar,actuelle & petits enfants
-
Michel TALON a reconnu RÃ©mi BOUSQUET sur la photo Saint-Maurice en Quercy
-
Michel TALON a ajoutÃ© Esoat Ã son parcours militaire
-
Michel TALON a reconnu Michel TALON sur la photo EAT Montargis Echelle 4 Téléphonie
-
Michel TALON a reconnu Michel TALON sur la photo Saint-Maurice en Quercy
-
Michel TALON a reconnu Michel TALON sur la photo Saint-Maurice en Quercy
-
Michel TALON a reconnu Michel TALON sur la photo EAT Montargis Echelle 3 Téléphonie