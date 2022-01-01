RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã Arbin
Michel TERRIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Chambery Le Vieux (Chambery)- Chambery 1945 - 1949
-
SAINT ANNE- La motte servolex
De la huitiÃ¨me jusqu'au BEPC en troisiÃ¨me1949 - 1956
-
Lycée Vaugelas- Chambery
seconde et premiÃ¨re M'1956 - 1958
-
Lycée Vaugelas- Chambery
terminale (voir photo)1960 - 1962
-
Université De Savoie : Chambery- Chambery
CapacitÃ© en droit 1964-19661964 - 1966
-
Université Pierre Mendes-france : Grenoble Ii- Grenoble
licence droit 4 annÃ©es (=maÃ®trise) 1966-19701966 - 1970
-
CPAG IEP GRENOBLE- Grenoble 1979 - 1980
Parcours entreprise
-
INJS - Surveillant (pion) (Autre)- Cognin
3 annÃ©es pion au pair et 1 annÃ©e pion d'externat.1959 - 1962
-
Cet (Centre Enseignement Technique) - Surveillant externat- Moutiers 1963 - 1965
-
VILLE DE CHAMBERY - EmployÃ© de bibliothÃ¨que- Chambery 1965 - 1966
-
VILLE DE CHAMBERY - Cadre administratif (Administratif)- Chambery
Directeur des 2 foyers logement Ma Joie et Bel Automne.1970 - 1981
-
MINISTERE DE LA JUSTICE - Autre (Autre)- France
Magistrat1981 - 2000
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Michel TERRIER
-
Vit Ã :
ARBIN, France
-
NÃ© le :
13 oct. 1940 (81 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Électronique analogique, informatique, sociologie politique, histoire des institutions, politologie, psychologie, droit, ethnologie, médecine, archéologie technologique, technologies.
Profession :
RetraitÃ© (magistrat honoraire)
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Michel TERRIER a ajoutÃ© Ecole Chambery Le Vieux (Chambery) Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Michel TERRIER a ajoutÃ© Cpag Iep Grenoble Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Michel TERRIER a ajoutÃ© Lycée Vaugelas Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Michel TERRIER a reconnu Michel TERRIER sur la photo suivante
-
Michel TERRIER a crÃ©Ã© l'album photo lycée Vaugelas Chambéry
-
Michel TERRIER a reconnu Michel CABAUD sur la photo Ste Anne classe 4ème
-
Michel TERRIER a reconnu Bernard LAISSUS sur la photo classe de 5ème
-
Michel TERRIER a reconnu Michel TERRIER sur la photo classe de 5ème
-
Michel TERRIER a reconnu Michel TERRIER sur la photo Ste Anne classe 4ème