Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Des Galeries (Pontrieux)- Pontrieux 1968 - 1973
Collège Charles Brochen- Pontrieux 1974 - 1977
Lycée Professionnel Jules Verne- Guingamp 1977 - 1978
CFA PLOUFRAGAN- Ploufragan 1978 - 1980
Parcours entreprise
Le Boulch - Trégastel - Boulanger Pâtissier (Production)- Tregastel 1980 - 1980
Le Boulch - Trégastel - Boulanger Pâtissier (Production)- Tregastel 1981 - 1995
Le Fournil De Pleumeur - Boulanger Pâtisserie (Production)- Pleumeur bodou 1995 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
FUSILLIER MARIN- Landivisiau 1981 - 1981
Parcours club
AS PLEUMEUR BODOU- Pleumeur bodou 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Michel TOUDIC
Vit à :
PLEUMEUR BODOU, France
Né le :
21 mars 1962 (59 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Marié, 3 enfants
Profession :
Boulanger Pâtissier
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3