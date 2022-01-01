Michel UZAN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Lycée Périer- Marseille 1963 - 1971
Université De La Mediterranee : Aix-marseille Ii- Marseille 1971 - 1979
Parcours entreprise
HOPITAL DE LA CONCEPTION- Marseille 1973 - 1979
Sos Médecins Marseille- Marseille 1979 - 1987
Sosmédecins Nice- Nice 1988 - 1992
SMUR DE DIEPPE - Médecin (Autre)- Dieppe 1992 - 1993
SERVICE MEDICAL - MEDECIN CONSEIL (Juridique)- Le havre 1993 - 2000
SERVICE MEDICAL - MEDECIN CONSEIL (Administratif)- Pointe à pitre 2000 - 2017
Parcours de vacances
MOI MEME EN RETRAITE- Pointe à pitre 2017 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Michel UZAN
Vit à :
LE LAMENTIN, Guadeloupe
Né en :
1953 (70 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Tranquille
Profession :
Medecin conseil
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
