Michel VINCENT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours entreprise
-
AUTOPHON ASCOM- Antony 1971 - 1994
-
DOLPHIN TELECOM- Meudon 1999 - 2000
-
BLICK STANLEY- Nanterre 2000 - 2013
Parcours militaire
-
Edic 9092- Toulon 1973 - 1974
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Michel VINCENT
-
Vit à :
78480 VERNEUIL SUR SEINE, France
-
Né le :
25 mars 1953 (69 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Technicien radio/telecom
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Michel VINCENT a ajouté BLICK STANLEY à son parcours professionnel
-
Michel VINCENT a ajouté DOLPHIN TELECOM à son parcours professionnel
-
Michel VINCENT a ajouté AUTOPHON ASCOM à son parcours professionnel
-
Michel VINCENT a ajouté Edic 9092 à son parcours militaire