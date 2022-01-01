Michel WALCH est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Michel WALCH

  • Vit à :

    HAGENTHAL LE BAS, France

  • Né en :

    1968 (55 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    BONJOUR JE SOUHAITES RETROUVER TOUT MES COPAINS D ECOLE PRIMAIRE DE CARSPACH ENTRE 1974 ET 1979 PUIS LE COLLEGE ENTRE 1979 ET 1984 MERCI DE VOS REPONSES A TRES BIENTOT J ESPERE

  • Profession :

    AGET SURETE /ECURITE/INCENDIE

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Allemagne - Espagne - Irak - Italie
    Je rêve d'y aller :