Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole De La Paix (Carspach)- Carspach 1972 - 1979
-
Collège Lucien Herr- Altkirch 1979 - 1983
-
Lep- Altkirch 1983 - 1984
-
Lycée Joseph Storck- Guebwiller 1984 - 1985
-
Jeanne D'arc- Bruyeres
je viens de finir mes formations agent de securite privee j ai obtenu tout les diplomes prepares ....2008 - 2009
Parcours militaire
-
614° Gtcat- Offenburg 1986 - 1987
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Michel WALCH
-
Vit à :
HAGENTHAL LE BAS, France
-
Né en :
1968 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
BONJOUR JE SOUHAITES RETROUVER TOUT MES COPAINS D ECOLE PRIMAIRE DE CARSPACH ENTRE 1974 ET 1979 PUIS LE COLLEGE ENTRE 1979 ET 1984 MERCI DE VOS REPONSES A TRES BIENTOT J ESPERE
Profession :
AGET SURETE /ECURITE/INCENDIE
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2