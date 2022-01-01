Michel ZIMMERMANN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE BUFFON- Colombes 1964 - 1968
-
ECOLE MONTALEMBERT- Courbevoie 1968 - 1969
-
ECOLE LAZARE CARNOT- Colombes 1969 - 1970
-
Collège Lakanal- Colombes 1970 - 1974
-
LYCEE VAUBAN- Courbevoie 1974 - 1976
Parcours club
-
BCF- Fontenay sous bois 1971 - 1979
Parcours entreprise
-
Gare de Lyon (SNCF)- PARIS 1976 - 2013
Parcours militaire
-
8ème Rt- Vernon 1978 - 1978
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Michel ZIMMERMANN
-
Vit à :
MAISONS ALFORT, France
-
Né en :
1958 (64 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Marié 2 enfants, serai heureux de renouer avec certains, d'abord par mail + si affinité.
Profession :
Electricien à la SNCF
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2