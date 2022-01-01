MichÃ¨le GONIDEC est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Du Champ De Foire (Plougastel Daoulas)- Plougastel daoulas
De la maternelle au CM11970 - 1977
-
Ecole Saint Pierre (Plougastel Daoulas)- Plougastel daoulas
CM1 et CM21977 - 1979
-
Collège Sainte-anne- Plougastel daoulas
De la 6Ã¨me Ã la 3Ã¨me1979 - 1983
-
Collège La Fontaine Blanche- Plougastel daoulas
3Ã¨me option couture-cuisine1983 - 1984
-
Lycée Kerichen- Brest
BEP Couture1984 - 1985
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :MichÃ¨le GONIDEC
-
Vit Ã :
POMPERTUZAT, France
-
NÃ©e le :
20 mars 1967 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Ecrivez-moi :
anceline31@yahoo.fr
Profession :
Informatique
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
