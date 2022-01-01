MichÃ¨le GONIDEC est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    MichÃ¨le GONIDEC

  • Vit Ã  :

    POMPERTUZAT, France

  • NÃ©e le :

    20 mars 1967 (54 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Ecrivez-moi :
    anceline31@yahoo.fr

  • Profession :

    Informatique

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :