Michele LAUNAY (ESTOUP) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Primaire Montgolfier- Bordeaux 1958 - 1960
-
ECOLE JULES FERRY- Bordeaux 1960 - 1962
-
Lycée Privé De L'assomption- Bordeaux 1962 - 1969
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Michele LAUNAY (ESTOUP)
-
Vit à :
France
-
Née en :
1952 (70 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Michele LAUNAY (ESTOUP) a ajouté ECOLE JULES FERRY à son parcours scolaire
-
Michele LAUNAY (ESTOUP) a ajouté Lycée Privé De L'assomption à son parcours scolaire
-
Michele LAUNAY (ESTOUP) a ajouté école Primaire Montgolfier à son parcours scolaire