Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Primaire Sainte Trephine- Sainte trephine 1964 - 1972
-
Collège Jean Jaurès- Saint nicolas du pelem 1972 - 1976
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Michele LE NECHET (LE GLOANNEC)
-
Vit à :
BON REPOS SUR BLAVET, France
-
Née en :
1961 (61 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
