Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire Publique Oulinda- Porto novo 1953 - 1955
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE PUBLIC DE LION SUR MER- Lion sur mer 1957 - 1960
-
OUISTREHAM- Ouistreham 1961 - 1963
Parcours entreprise
-
SUPERETTE - RESPONSABLE RAYONS (Commercial)- Luc sur mer 1967 - 1969
-
Rtc La Radiotechnique Compelec - SECRETAIRE (Technique)- Caen
SERVICE MM DEBAR ET PIZY1969 - 1982
-
Cgc Caen - Secrétaire (Technique)- Caen 1982 - 1983
-
Cgc- Dalkia - COMPTABLE (Contrôle de gestion)- Chatillon
SERVICE A CAMBERLAIN1983 - 1985
-
CGC ROUEN - COMPTABLE (Autre)- Rouen
DIRECTION SCE PERSONNEL1985 - 1986
-
UTEC - ASSISTANTE (Technique)- Rennes
SERVICE M HOIZEY1986 - 1992
-
Dalkia - ASSISTANTE (Technique)- RENNES
AVEC P JACQUES JL LOUIN F BESNARD1992 - 2008
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Michele LECLERC MAUPIN (LECLERC)
-
Vit à :
SAINT GILLES, France
-
Née le :
22 juin 1948 (74 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
MAMAN MAMY ETC ETC...
Profession :
RETRAITEE
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible