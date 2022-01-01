Michele LECLERC MAUPIN (LECLERC) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • SUPERETTE  - RESPONSABLE RAYONS (Commercial)

     -  Luc sur mer 1967 - 1969

  • Rtc La Radiotechnique Compelec  - SECRETAIRE  (Technique)

     -  Caen

    SERVICE MM DEBAR ET PIZY

    1969 - 1982

  • Cgc Caen  - Secrétaire (Technique)

     -  Caen 1982 - 1983

  • Cgc- Dalkia  - COMPTABLE (Contrôle de gestion)

     -  Chatillon

    SERVICE A CAMBERLAIN

    1983 - 1985

  • CGC ROUEN  - COMPTABLE (Autre)

     -  Rouen

    DIRECTION SCE PERSONNEL

    1985 - 1986

  • UTEC  - ASSISTANTE (Technique)

     -  Rennes

    SERVICE M HOIZEY

    1986 - 1992

  • Dalkia  - ASSISTANTE (Technique)

     -  RENNES

    AVEC P JACQUES JL LOUIN F BESNARD

    1992 - 2008

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    MAMAN MAMY ETC ETC...

  • Profession :

    RETRAITEE

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Bénin - Espagne - France - Tunisie
    Je rêve d'y aller :