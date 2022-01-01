RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Montpellier
MichÃ©le NOUGARET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Clémence Royer- Montpellier
Un grand coucou Ã toutes les personnes qui me reconnaitont et surtout qui se rappellent de moi.......................1980 - 1984
-
Collège Clémence Royer- Montpellier 1982 - 1985
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :MichÃ©le NOUGARET
-
Vit Ã :
MONTPELLIER, France
-
NÃ©e le :
12 nov. 1970 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Accompagnant Ã©ducatif et social
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
MichÃ©le NOUGARET a reconnu Isabelle CHÃŠNEAUX sur la photo 6ème D
-
MichÃ©le NOUGARET a reconnu Patrick CAMBON sur la photo 6ème D
-
MichÃ©le NOUGARET a reconnu Michele NOUGARET sur la photo 5ème B
-
MichÃ©le NOUGARET a reconnu Pierre-hubert CHAIGNON DU RONCERAY sur la photo 5ème B
-
-
-
-
-
-
MichÃ©le NOUGARET a reconnu Michele NOUGARET sur la photo 6ème D
-
MichÃ©le NOUGARET a ajoutÃ© Collège Clémence Royer Ã son parcours scolaire