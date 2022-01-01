MichÃ¨le POGNEAUX (VASSE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JEAN MARIDOR- Le havre 1954 - 1959
-
C;e.g Paul Bert- Le havre 1960 - 1962
-
COLLEGES JULES LECESNE- Le havre 1962 - 1965
-
Lycée Jules Lecesne- Le havre 1965 - 1966
Parcours entreprise
-
T. Benaim - EmployÃ©e administrative (Administratif)- Le havre 1966 - 1966
-
CNM - EmployÃ©e administrative (Administratif)- Le havre 1966 - 1968
-
COMPAGNIE FRANCAISE DE RAFFINAGE - EmployÃ©e administrative (Administratif)- Gonfreville l'orcher 1968 - 1968
-
Caisse Primaire D''assurance Maladie - EmployÃ©e administrative (Administratif)- Le havre 1979 - 1979
-
FOYER EDUCATIF COLLEU - EmployÃ©e administrative (Administratif)- Le havre 1981 - 1983
-
VILLAGE VACANCES FAMILLES - EmployÃ©e (Autre)- Grasse 1984 - 1984
-
PTT (La Poste) - PostiÃ¨re (Autre)- LE HAVRE 1985 - 1988
-
VILLAGE VACANCES FAMILLES - EmployÃ©e (Autre)- La grande motte 1989 - 1989
-
C.r.e.t. - EmployÃ©e administrative (Administratif)- Briancon 1991 - 1991
-
AFPA - Stagiaire (Autre)- Saint jean de vedas 1992 - 1993
-
REGIE MUNCIPALE - SecrÃ©taire administrative (Puy St Vincent) (Administratif)- Vallouise 1993 - 1994
-
Centre Hospitalier - SecrÃ©taire (Administratif)- Briancon 1997 - 1998
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :MichÃ¨le POGNEAUX (VASSE)
-
Vit Ã :
France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
6 petits enfants
Profession :
RetraitÃ©e
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
