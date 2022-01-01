RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã ClÃ©ry-sur-Somme
Michele SIMON-HEYSE (HEYSE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Maternelle De La Marlière- Tourcoing 1956 - 1959
-
Lycée Sévigné- Tourcoing 1956 - 1960
-
PRIMAIRE PIERRE CURIE- Tourcoing 1959 - 1964
-
Lycée Sévigné- Tourcoing 1964 - 1969
Parcours club
-
VIEUX APPARTEMENTS DE LA MARLIERE- Tourcoing 1978 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
-
Société Textile Du Flocon - OpÃ©ratrice en confection (Autre)- Tourcoing 1986 - 1993
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Michele SIMON-HEYSE (HEYSE)
-
Vit Ã :
CLERY SUR SOMME, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1953 (69 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Sans
Situation familiale :
veuf(ve)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Michele SIMON-HEYSE (HEYSE) a reconnu Francoise MARTINEZ (HEYSE) sur la photo 1ère ou deuxième année de maternelle
-
Michele SIMON-HEYSE (HEYSE) a reconnu Francoise MARTINEZ (HEYSE) sur la photo 1ère ou deuxième année de maternelle
-
Michele SIMON-HEYSE (HEYSE) a ajoutÃ© Lycée Sévigné Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Michele SIMON-HEYSE (HEYSE) a ajoutÃ© 6 photos Ã son album 9 janvier
-
Michele SIMON-HEYSE (HEYSE) a ajoutÃ© Maternelle De La Marlière Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Michele SIMON-HEYSE (HEYSE) a reconnu Francoise MARTINEZ (HEYSE) sur la photo communiantes 1963