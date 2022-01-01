Michele THEILLET (BOUCHERON ) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SALINES- Ajaccio 1965 - 1973
-
Collège- Chabanais 1973 - 1977
-
Lycée Paul Eluard Saint Junien- Saint junien 1977 - 1980
-
IUT DE LIMOGES- Limoges 1980 - 1982
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Michele THEILLET (BOUCHERON )
-
Vit à :
ST JUNIEN, France
-
Née le :
3 juin 1962 (61 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Michele THEILLET (BOUCHERON ) a ajouté IUT DE LIMOGES à son parcours scolaire
-
Michele THEILLET (BOUCHERON ) a ajouté Lycée Paul Eluard Saint Junien à son parcours scolaire
-
Michele THEILLET (BOUCHERON ) a ajouté Collège à son parcours scolaire
-
Michele THEILLET (BOUCHERON ) a ajouté ECOLE SALINES à son parcours scolaire