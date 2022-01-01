Michele TONNELLIER (BIGOT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • DOGA  - Employée administrative (Administratif)

     -  Maurepas

    SERVICE ACHATS

    1976 - 1978

  • JANSSEN  - SECRETAIRE IMPORT EXPORT (Administratif)

     -  Venlo 1978 - 1979

  • TRANSPORT JANSSEN  - Employée administrative (Administratif)

     -  Aulnay sous bois

    SERVICE FACTURATIONS ET SERVICE IMPORT EXPORT

    1978 - 1979

  • Transport Joyau  - Secrétaire (Autre)

     -  Coueron 1979 - 1980

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    JE SUIS MARIEE J'AI UN GARCON ET UNE FILLE
    J'AIMERAIS RETROUVER DES ANCIENS CAMARADES DE CLASSES DU COLLEGE BERANGER ET DE JOLIOT CURIE A CHATILLON
    A BIENTOT

  • Profession :

    Sans profession

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

