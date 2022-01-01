Michele TONNELLIER (BIGOT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Irène Et Frédéric Joliot Curie- Chatillon
DU CP AU CM21963 - 1968
-
BERANGER- Chatillon
JE SUIS PARTIE DU CEG EN CLASSE DE 4EME1968 - 1972
-
Collège Youri Gagarine- Trappes
JE NE SUIS RESTEE QU'UNE ANNEE EN CLASSE DE 3EME1972 - 1973
-
LEP LUCIEN SAMPAIX- Saint cyr l'ecole
bep agent administratif en 2 ans1973 - 1975
Parcours entreprise
-
DOGA - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Maurepas
SERVICE ACHATS1976 - 1978
-
JANSSEN - SECRETAIRE IMPORT EXPORT (Administratif)- Venlo 1978 - 1979
-
TRANSPORT JANSSEN - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Aulnay sous bois
SERVICE FACTURATIONS ET SERVICE IMPORT EXPORT1978 - 1979
-
Transport Joyau - Secrétaire (Autre)- Coueron 1979 - 1980
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Michele TONNELLIER (BIGOT)
-
Vit à :
LA SALLE DE VIHIERS, France
-
Née le :
9 janv. 1956 (66 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
JE SUIS MARIEE J'AI UN GARCON ET UNE FILLE
J'AIMERAIS RETROUVER DES ANCIENS CAMARADES DE CLASSES DU COLLEGE BERANGER ET DE JOLIOT CURIE A CHATILLON
A BIENTOT
Profession :
Sans profession
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2