Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE WILSON- Parthenay 1983 - 1986
-
ECOLE GUTENBERG- Parthenay 1986 - 1987
-
Ecole Jacques Prévert- Parthenay 1987 - 1991
-
Collège Pierre Mendès-france- Parthenay 1991 - 1995
-
Lycée Ernest Pérochon- Parthenay 1995 - 1998
-
Lycée Maurice Genevoix- Bressuire 1998 - 2000
Parcours entreprise
-
Intermarché Pompaire - Comptable (Comptabilité)- Pompaire 2000 - 2003
-
Atac 79200 Pompaire - Comptable (Comptabilité)- Pompaire 2003 - 2006
-
Hyper Casino - Comptable (Comptabilité)- Pompaire 2006 - 2010
-
FLY- Niort 2011 - 2014
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Michelle THOMAS
-
Vit à :
SOUTIERS, France
-
Née en :
1980 (42 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour à tous,
Je suis toujours dans la région de Parthenay, j'habite à Soutiers avec mes 3 enfants. N'hésitez pas à me contacter pour me donner des nouvelles.
A bientôt j'espère.
Profession :
Comptable
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Michelle THOMAS a ajouté Fly à son parcours professionnel