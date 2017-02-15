MickaÃ«l BELLEUVRE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE NOTRE DAME- Tourlaville 1987 - 1994
-
Collège Diderot- Tourlaville 1990 - 1994
-
Lycée Alexis De Tocqueville- Cherbourg 1995 - 1996
-
Lycée Paul Langevin- La seyne sur mer 1996 - 1998
-
IUT DE TOULON ET DU VAR- La garde 1998 - 2000
-
Université De Toulon Et Du Var- Toulon 2000 - 2002
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :MickaÃ«l BELLEUVRE
-
Vit Ã :
PARIS, France
-
NÃ© le :
12 avril 1979 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Cheminot
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
MickaÃ«l BELLEUVRE a reconnu Sandra BELLEUVRE sur la photo CM2 1991/1992
-
MickaÃ«l BELLEUVRE a reconnu Sandra BELLEUVRE sur la photo cm2
-
MickaÃ«l BELLEUVRE a reconnu Sandra BELLEUVRE sur la photo CE1 1989/1990
-
MickaÃ«l BELLEUVRE a reconnu Sandra BELLEUVRE sur la photo CE1/CE2
-
MickaÃ«l BELLEUVRE a reconnu Sandra BELLEUVRE sur la photo ce2
-
MickaÃ«l BELLEUVRE a reconnu Sandra BELLEUVRE sur la photo CP 1987/1988
-
MickaÃ«l BELLEUVRE a reconnu Olivier LOAS sur la photo maternelle 1984-1985
-
MickaÃ«l BELLEUVRE a reconnu StÃ©phanie PETREL (MARAIS) sur la photo maternelle 1983-1984
-
MickaÃ«l BELLEUVRE a reconnu Yohann BERTAUX sur la photo 5C
-
MickaÃ«l BELLEUVRE a reconnu Alexandra FOUACE sur la photo 6ème H
-
MickaÃ«l BELLEUVRE a reconnu Nico MARIE sur la photo 4ème F
-
MickaÃ«l BELLEUVRE a reconnu Isabelle BOUCHARD sur la photo 4eme G
-
MickaÃ«l BELLEUVRE a reconnu MickaÃ«l BELLEUVRE sur la photo 3ème
-
MickaÃ«l BELLEUVRE a reconnu Erika LECOUBLET (HOUVET) sur la photo 3ème
-
MickaÃ«l BELLEUVRE a reconnu Yohann BERTAUX sur la photo 3ème E