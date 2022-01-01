Mickael DE CLERCQ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MATERNELLE CHARLES PERRAULT- Le grand quevilly 1987 - 1990
-
ECOLE ROGER SALENGRO- Le grand quevilly 1990 - 1996
-
Collège Edouard Branly- Le grand quevilly 1997 - 2001
-
Cfa - Ifa Marcel Sauvage- Mont saint aignan 2002 - 2004
Parcours entreprise
-
Netto Sotteville Les Rouen - Employé commercial (Commercial)- Sotteville 2004 - 2007
-
Intermarche D Isneauville - Employé commercial (Commercial)- Isneauville 2007 - 2008
-
Intermarche Rouen 76000 - Employé commercial (Commercial)- Rouen 2008 - 2009
-
Leclerc Technopole - Employe libre service (Commercial)- Saint etienne du rouvray 2009 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Mickael DE CLERCQ
-
Vit à :
LE GRAND QUEVILLY, France
-
Né le :
30 juin 1985 (37 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut a tous si vous me reconnaissez venez me parler
a bientot mika
Profession :
Employe libre service
Situation familiale :
fiancé(e)
Enfants :
1