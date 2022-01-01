Mickael DELAURIE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE NOTRE DAME IMMACULEE- Tourcoing 1988 - maintenant
-
Collège Notre-dame Immaculée- Tourcoing 1988 - 1993
-
Lycée Industriel Et Commercial Privé- Tourcoing 1993 - 1996
-
LICP BTS MAI- Tourcoing 1996 - 1998
-
Lycée Industriel Et Commercial Privé- Tourcoing 2007 - 2008
Parcours entreprise
-
Atos Origin (Atos) - Tele operateur (Informatique)- VILLENEUVE D'ASCQ 1999 - 2001
-
Nord de France (Crédit Agricole) - Responsable d'agence (Commercial)- LILLE 2001 - maintenant
Parcours de vacances
-
Cap Esterel P&v- Saint raphael 2004 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Mickael DELAURIE
-
Vit à :
SANTES, France
-
Né en :
1976 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
BONJOUR A TOUS, heureux de vous revoir
Profession :
Responsable d'agence
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
