Mickael LEROY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Mickael LEROY

  • Vit Ã  :

    PARS LES ROMILLY, France

  • NÃ© en :

    1974 (48 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Papa depuis le 23/10/2005 d'une charmante Anais et d'une adorable Manon qui est née le 04/07/2009.....que du bonheur!!!

  • Profession :

    OPERATEUR REGLEUR SUR COMMANDES NUMERIQUES

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :