Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Sainte Anne (Romilly Sur Seine)- Romilly sur seine 1977 - 1978
-
MATERNELLE LEON GAMBETTA- Romilly sur seine 1977 - 1981
-
Ecole Léon Gambetta (Romilly Sur Seine)- Romilly sur seine 1981 - 1986
-
Collège Le Noyer Marchand- Romilly sur seine 1986 - 1988
-
Lycée Professionnel- Romilly sur seine 1988 - 1992
-
Lycée Philippe Lebon- Joinville 1992 - 1993
-
Lycée Joliot-curie- Romilly sur seine 1993 - 1994
-
Lycée Blaise Pascal- Saint dizier 1994 - 1996
Parcours militaire
-
1 Er Regiment De Cuirassiers- Saint wendel 1996 - 1997
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Mickael LEROY
-
Vit Ã :
PARS LES ROMILLY, France
-
NÃ© en :
1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Papa depuis le 23/10/2005 d'une charmante Anais et d'une adorable Manon qui est née le 04/07/2009.....que du bonheur!!!
Profession :
OPERATEUR REGLEUR SUR COMMANDES NUMERIQUES
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Cuba - Ã‰tats-Unis - Japon
-
