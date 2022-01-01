RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le rÃ©sultat du bac Ã Romorantin-LanthenayLe rÃ©sultat du brevet Ã Romorantin-Lanthenay
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DES TUILERIES- Romorantin lanthenay 1980 - 1988
-
Collège Maurice Genevoix- Romorantin lanthenay 1988 - 1993
-
Lycée Professionnel Denis Papin- Romorantin lanthenay 1993 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
-
Alser Innovation - ContrÃ´leur (Production)- Romorantin lanthenay
controleur de sortie1998 - 2012
-
Total - Agent de service (Production)- LA DÃ‰FENSE 2012 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Mickael MAGNOL
-
Vit Ã :
ROMORANTIN LANTHENAY, France
-
NÃ© le :
1 dÃ©c. 1977 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
-
