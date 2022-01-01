Mickael ORCEL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
MATERNELLE FONTAINE ARGENT- Besancon 1977 - 1980
ECOLE HELVETIE- Besancon 1980 - 1986
Collège Saint-joseph- Besancon 1985 - 1989
Lycée Privé Saint-paul- Besancon 1989 - 1992
Iut De Belfort-montbeliard- Belfort 1992 - 1995
Université De Franche Comté- Besancon 1995 - 1997
Icn - Institut Commercial De Nancy - Pôle Lorrain De Gestion- Nancy 1997 - 1998
Dess Audit Et Conception Des Systèmes D'information- Nancy 1997 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
International Software Engineers Associated.- Luxembourg 1998 - 1999
Commerce One - California & Paris- Pleasanton 1999 - 2004
Amadeus- SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS 2004 - 2006
Orange Business Services (Orange) - Large projects, b2b outsourcing, PM (Autre)- SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS 2007 - 2012
Ullhgl Holding- Ww 2008 - maintenant
Orange Business Services (Orange) - Chef de projet (Informatique)- PARIS
à Rennes !2012 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Mickael ORCEL
Vit à :
RENNES, France
Né le :
9 févr. 1974 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef de projet
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
4
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Bulgarie - Cuba - Lettonie - République Dominicaine - République démocratique du Congo
