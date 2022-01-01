Mickael PLANCHON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE ALICE SORLIN- Loos 1990 - 1995
-
Collège Professeur Albert Debeyre- Loos 1995 - 2000
-
Lycée Professionel Alain Savary- Wattrelos 2000 - 2003
-
Lycée Maurice Duhamel- Loos 2003 - 2004
-
Agroform- Hellemmes lille 2006 - 2008
Parcours entreprise
-
Supermarché Match Seclin - Aide boulanger (Production)- Seclin
c t 1 contrat de professionnalisation2006 - 2008
-
Supermarché Match Tourcoing Mercure - Boulanger (Production)- Tourcoing
c t 1 cdd2008 - 2008
-
Supermarché Match Tourcoing Mercure - Boulanger (Production)- Tourcoing
c t 1 cdi je sui tro heureu,je sui tré satisfait de ma vie2009 - 2010
-
Supermarché Match Lambersart Dunkerque - Boulanger (Production)- Lambersart
juste une mutation plus proche de chez moi2010 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Mickael PLANCHON
-
Vit à :
LOOS, France
-
Né le :
5 juil. 1984 (37 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Boulanger
Situation familiale :
en union libre