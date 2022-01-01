Mickael ROUX est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PIERRE DE RONSARD- Roubaix 1986 - 1994
-
Collège Saint-paul- Hem 1994 - 1998
-
Lycée Jean Xxiii- Roubaix
Economique et Social1998 - 2001
-
BTS GASTON BERGER- Lille
Communication des Entreprises2002 - 2004
-
Iup Information - Communication- Roubaix
Information - Communication - Documentation2005 - 2006
-
UNIVERSIDAD COMPLUTENSE- Madrid
ma meilleure année d'études post bac ! logique, j'étais Erasmus !!2006 - 2007
-
Iup Information - Communication- Roubaix
Communication interne & externe2007 - 2008
Parcours entreprise
-
L'oréal - Divison Luxe - Chef de projet Internet - Lancôme (Marketing)- Levallois perret 2007 - 2009
-
Vente-privee.com - Chef de projet E-Marketing (Marketing)- Saint denis 2009 - 2011
-
Menlook.com - Chef de projet E-Commerce International (Marketing)- Paris 2011 - 2012
-
PIERRE HERME PARIS - Chef de projet E-Commerce (Marketing)- Paris 2012 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Mickael ROUX
-
Vit à :
PARIS, France
-
Né le :
6 avril 1983 (39 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Laissez-votre message, ciao
Mickael
Profession :
Chef de projet marketing
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
