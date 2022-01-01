Mickael ROUX est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours entreprise

  • L'oréal - Divison Luxe  - Chef de projet Internet - Lancôme (Marketing)

     -  Levallois perret 2007 - 2009

  • Vente-privee.com  - Chef de projet E-Marketing (Marketing)

     -  Saint denis 2009 - 2011

  • Menlook.com  - Chef de projet E-Commerce International (Marketing)

     -  Paris 2011 - 2012

  • PIERRE HERME PARIS  - Chef de projet E-Commerce (Marketing)

     -  Paris 2012 - maintenant

  • Prénom Nom :

    Mickael ROUX

  • Vit à :

    PARIS, France

  • Né le :

    6 avril 1983 (39 ans)

  • Description

    Laissez-votre message, ciao
    Mickael

  • Profession :

    Chef de projet marketing

  • Situation familiale :

    célibataire

    • Je n'ai pas de voiture

