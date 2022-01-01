Mickaël VIAUD est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Laennec (La Roche Sur Yon)- La roche sur yon 1989 - 1992
-
Collège Edouard Herriot- La roche sur yon 1992 - 1996
-
LYCEE KAESTLER- La roche sur yon 1996 - 1999
-
PREPA BERGSON- Angers 1999 - 2001
-
Ifsic - Institut De Formation Supérieure En Informatique Et Communication- Rennes 2001 - 2004
Parcours entreprise
-
SIGMA INFORMATIQUE - Développeur (Informatique)- La chapelle sur erdre 2004 - 2006
-
Ausy - Informaticien (Informatique)- NANTES 2006 - 2007
-
SERCEL - Informaticien (Informatique)- Carquefou 2007 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
Panthemor- Saint hilaire de loulay 2006 - maintenant
-
Les Marsauderies- Nantes 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Mickaël VIAUD
-
Vit à :
NANTES, France
-
Né le :
6 juil. 1981 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Plop!
Profession :
Ingénieur informatique
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible