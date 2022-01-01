Mickael VIGNEUX est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • TRANSIT PLUS  - Employé administratif  (Administratif)

     -  Le petit quevilly 2005 - 2006

  • PLANETPHARMA  - Assistant  (Autre)

     -  Rouen 2006 - 2006

  • DT PHARM  - Assistant  (Autre)

     -  Le grand quevilly 2007 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Mickael VIGNEUX

  • Vit à :

    LE GRAND QUEVILLY, France

  • Né le :

    16 juin 1984 (38 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    KOUKOU

    je suis toujours le même

  • Profession :

    ASSISTANT EXPORT

  • Situation familiale :

    célibataire

