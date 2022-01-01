Mickael VIGNEUX est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MATERNELLE CHARLES PERRAULT- Le grand quevilly 1987 - 1990
-
ECOLE ROGER SALENGRO- Le grand quevilly 1990 - 1995
-
Collège Edouard Branly- Le grand quevilly 1995 - 2000
-
Lycée Le Corbusier- Saint etienne du rouvray 2000 - 2003
-
Lycée Val De Seine- Le grand quevilly 2003 - 2005
Parcours entreprise
-
TRANSIT PLUS - Employé administratif (Administratif)- Le petit quevilly 2005 - 2006
-
PLANETPHARMA - Assistant (Autre)- Rouen 2006 - 2006
-
DT PHARM - Assistant (Autre)- Le grand quevilly 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Mickael VIGNEUX
-
Vit à :
LE GRAND QUEVILLY, France
-
Né le :
16 juin 1984 (38 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
KOUKOU
je suis toujours le même
Profession :
ASSISTANT EXPORT
Situation familiale :
célibataire